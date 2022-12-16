We’re sorry!

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wtaj.com
Altoona
5°
Sign Up
Altoona
5°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Happy Holidays
National News
World News
Trending
Entertainment News
Lottery
Pa Outdoors
Veterans Voices
Destination Pennsylvania
PennDOT
Washington D.C. Bureau
Food News
Making it Matter
Daily Newsletters
BestReviews
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Warming shelter set up for Cambria County borough …
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents in Central …
When will power be restored? Outages cause issues …
Gallery
Fewer gifts under the tree as recession looms
PA Politics
Pennsylvania Senate Race
Pennsylvania Governor Race
Politics from The Hill
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Ski Report
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Science with Shields
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Sportsbeat
Nittany Nation
Nittany Nation Newsletter
Black & Gold Nation
The Big Game
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Altoona Curve
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Trevor Bauer reinstated by MLB’s independent arbitrator
Top Stories
Pickett just misses triple-double, Penn St tops Quinnipiac
Video
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ready to go after 2nd concussion
Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined …
NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ headed to YouTube beginning next …
Studio 814
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Science with Shields
Handyman Dwight
Medical Minute
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Fun & festive holiday cocktails with Fine Wine & …
Video
Top Stories
Sponsored Content: How to create beautiful Boxwood …
Video
Top Stories
Rebecca Petner & Morgan Koziar attend H.O.P.E. Drop-In …
Video
Long haired rabbit named “Magic” seeks fur-ever home
Video
Sponsored Content: Non-Profits and Community Organizations …
Video
Sweet AF Lollipops make great, guilt-free stocking …
Video
Community
WTAJ 2023 Golf Card
Home for the Holidays 2022
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Make Us Smile
Contests
Local Events
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
About BestReviews
Jobs
WTAJ Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search WTAJ - www.wtaj.com
Search
Please enter a search term.