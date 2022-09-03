WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tonight’s rally venue quickly hit maximum capacity as supporters brought big crowds with even bigger energy.

No traffic, no heat no holiday weekend could stop supporters from showing up in droves to rally for Former President Trump and Republicans on the ticket. Chants echoed from a crowd of thousands outside Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Within hours the parking lot hit maximum capacity as supporters from across the nation came out to attend a rally hosted by Donald Trump the 45th president of the united states. One Northeastern Pennsylvania resident even dressed up as George Washington.

“Back in 1776, I was number one, here to see 45, and hopefully he’ll be number 47,” said Old Forge resident, Christian Boris.

Trump is rallying voter support for Republicans Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz and Jim Bognet ahead of the midterm elections.

“We can do better. We don’t have to accept the Biden/Cartwright liberal extremism. We can cut taxes, we can open up American energy, we can secure our border, but the only way it happens is if Republicans win in November,” said 8th Congressional District Candidate (R) Jim Bognet.

This week the Luzerne County Democratic party canceled their planned counter visibility protest due to safety concerns. Eyewitness News did not see any protestors on the grounds of the arena.

“It’s very exciting, especially with the things that are happening. And it’s really great to see the support that President Trump has,” said Stephen Wilchek and Whitney Smith of West Chester.

Supporters here tell Eyewitness News there’s more to these rallies than plain old politics

“The patriotism, it’s overwhelming. You get the chills, you could cry. It’s still around, everyone loves God and our country and so does President Trump,” said George and Cathy Yescavage, of Old Forge.

Eyewitness News did reach out to the Luzerne County Democratic Party for comment, but she declined.