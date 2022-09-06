PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The old political adage is that voters don’t start paying attention to elections until after Labor Day. Well, it’s now after Labor Day, and there were candidate sightings and campaign events around Pennsylvania this weekend.

Former President Donald Trump was in Wilkes-Barre Saturday, and he was joined by U.S. Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

Out in Pittsburgh on Monday, President Joe Biden showed up to talk about organized labor, and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has not made many appearances since suffering a stroke, spoke haltingly for a couple of minutes, taking jabs at Oz and his multiple mansions.

“How many homes does Dr. Oz have? Nine, 10, 11? But I guarantee you, he doesn’t have a steel mill right across from one of his mansions. You know, you’re going to have one senator that lives across the street from a steel mill,” Fetterman said.

The race between Oz and Fetterman is one of the most-watched U.S. Senate races in the country and could decide the balance of power in the Senate.

On Tuesday Oz was joined by the man he’s hoping to replace, Senator Pat Toomey, who said he was there “to issue a warning to Pennsylvania voters.”

“I have my doubts about whether John Fetterman is up to the job,” said Toomey. The comments came after Fetterman’s campaign noted the Democrat nominee walked in the two hour Labor Day parade and spoke twice. Fetterman’s remarks were under three minutes and included a flub that he would “champion the union way of life in Jersey” later correcting it to Washington D.C.

“It’s obvious he has difficulty speaking,” said Toomey. “I don’t say this with any malice, I’m not mocking him and I’m not unsympathetic.”

While Oz has committed to debate, including one hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. and abc27, Fetterman has not committed to any debates. His campaign says Fetterman is not ruling out debates and is discussing them with networks including Nexstar.

“If he won’t debate Dr. Oz because he can’t debate, then he should just say so,” said Toomey.

Fetterman’s campaign responded by saying “while (Fetterman’s) still recovering he’s more capable of fighting for PA than Dr. Oz will ever be.”

“Democracy lives because you can ask us difficult questions like I’m answering right now,” said Oz. “Why is John Fetterman not here fielding the exact same questions that yuo’re tossing at me?”

The election is on Nov. 8.