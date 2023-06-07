2023 Central PA Wine Trail

Click on the wine glasses on the map below for location and to get driving directions.

Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery

528 Ginter Morann Hwy

Smithmill, PA 16680

Located inside Frailey’s Greenhouse and Garden Center is Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery. It is a family owned and operated winery with all wines made on site. All 20+ different varieties of wine are made with 100% real fruit, no artificial flavorings or colors. Our inventory changes frequently so please give us a call or check our online store for wines that we currently have in stock. All of our labels tell a story about our family and each one holds a special place in our hearts. Please stop in for a tasting, we would love to have you! Be sure to check out out Facebook or Instagram for the latest apparel, new wines, pizza, food trucks and live music event nights!

Happy Valley Vineyard

576 S Foxpointe Dr

State College, PA 16801

Happy Valley Vineyard was established in 1999 with an initial three acres of vines on land initially settled for farming in the 1850’s.

The vineyard has more than tripled in size at 9.5 acres and consists of white and red cultivars that are well adapted to the continental climate of Centre County and to the limestone soils of our farm. Enologists state that “wine is made in the vineyard” so we have been growing premium grapes that produce wines with distinctive varietal character.

The winery was built in the summer of 2010 and our first vintage followed in the fall of 2010. We grow 90% of the grapes that we use to make our wine so we consider ourselves “Farm to Bottle”. Since we grow over 10 different cultivars we can produce many different wines of varying styles. Anything from dry fruity whites to oaky full-bodied reds, of course every one’s favorite Appalachia Red which is a sweet blend, and even an award-winning Ice Wine.

Oak Spring Winery

2401 E Pleasant Valley Blvd

Altoona,PA 16601

Nestled in the picturesque mountains of Central Pennsylvania Oak Spring Winery was founded in 1987 by John & Sylvia Schraff. About half way up the drive, an old oak tree grew at the spot where a spring came out of the ground and created a marshy area full of cattails. That tree inspired the name Oak Spring and became the symbol for the winery that still appears on the labels.

The Schraffs planted 3 acres of vineyard and in September 1987 and received their license to open a winery. By November they decided that they should open the winery to take advantage of the Christmas season.

They bought a building along the main North-South highway from Altoona. Originally a fruit market, the structure had about 7500 square feet of space, enough for a winemaking facility, case storage, a cold room for wine stability, the largest tasting room in Pennsylvania, and an extra space for winemaking or beer-brewing classes.

Shortly after the building became available, John’s son Scott decided he’d like to return to Altoona after spending 10 years working in New York City as a photojournalist, and learn the wine business. Five years later, Scott is running the winery, and John & Sylvia have retired from their full-time jobs and from day-to-day responsibilities at the winery.

Today the winery is producing 6,500 cases annually.

The Schraffs currently have 4 acres of producing vineyards. The remainder of grapes are purchased from growers around the State.

Seven Mountain Wine Cellers

107 Mountain Springs Lane

Spring Mills,PA 16875

More specifically, in 1976, when our owner and winemaker, Scott Bubb, crafted his first batch of wine using Concord grapes he’d handpicked from his Aunt Sylvia’s backyard (talk about homegrown!). Though his first experience didn’t go exceptionally well, Scott has spent each day since turning his appreciation for wine into his life’s work, creating the highest quality wines for any palette. Scott’s father once told him, “If the job isn’t worth doing right, it’s not worth doing at all.” That advice still runs through his head today as he continues to perfect new, exciting blends.

Scott opened Seven Mountains Wine Cellars in 2008 alongside his wife, Mary Ann. Together, the two have transformed their small wine-making venture into a successful, multi-award-winning family business, with their three children also taking part. The Bubbs now sell upwards of 40 wines at the winery, located in Spring Mills, PA.

Mount Nittany Vineyard

300 T367-1

Centre Hall, PA 16828

Mt. Nittany Vineyard & Winery is a family farm winery in the heart of central PA. We offer exceptional locally-produced wine from our 65-acre mountainside location minutes from State College. We take pride in providing our guests with a fun and informative wine-tasting experience while they enjoy the ambiance of our beautiful setting.

Bella Terra Vineyards

113 S Richard St

Bedford, PA 15522

In 2020, Bella Terra Vineyards acquired Briar Valley Vineyard & Winery located in Bedford, PA. The 10 acre vineyard produces the highest quality vinifera grapes to make truly exceptional Pennsylvania white and red wines.

The tasting room is located in downtown Bedford. Stop by to try some wines made from the vines in Bedford and also to sample your Bella Terra favorites from Hunker.