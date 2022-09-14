Chevrolet has upped the performance of its Tahoe RST for 2023 with the addition of a new package, aptly labeled the Performance Edition package.

Unveiled on Wednesday at the 2022 Detroit auto show, the package essentially brings upgrades originally developed for the Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle to make it ride and handle better.

It’s available exclusively with the 2023 Tahoe RST equipped with the 6.2-liter V-8 and four-wheel drive, and also brings a small boost in output, with horsepower growing 13 hp to 433 hp and torque growing by 7 lb-ft to 467 lb-ft. Combined with other upgrades, the package will see the Tahoe RST accelerate from 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 124 mph. That compares to 6.0 seconds and 112 mph for RSTs without the package. The quoted quarter-mile ET is 14.2 seconds at 97 mph, versus the stock 14.4 seconds at 97 mph.

The other upgrades include new springs, a larger-diameter stabilizer bar, and retuned dampers. The ride height has also been lowered 0.4 inches at the front and 0.8 inches at the rear. Perhaps the most important upgrade, though, are the new Brembo brakes whose front rotors are 25% larger than stock. They bring the big SUV from 60-0 mph in just 133 feet of braking distance. Crucially, the changes don’t affect the stock vehicle’s 7,600-lb towing capacity.

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition

Tahoes equipped with the package feature a black “RST” badge on the tailgate, sport pedals, and the available Luxury Package which includes driver-assist features.

The package is priced at $8,525, and adding it to the $70,415 price tag of the applicable 2023 Tahoe RST brings the grand total to $78,940, including a $1,795 destination charge. Production is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

