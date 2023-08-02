An off-roading icon is returning for a new era.

On Tuesday, the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser debuted with a turbocharged hybrid powertrain, a smaller footprint, a lower price, and a retro design. When it arrives in the U.S. in the spring of 2024, it will start from the mid-$50,000 range, according to Toyota. The last model started at about $85,000.

The latest Land Cruiser shifts directions from where the 200 Series left off three years ago, with a smaller size and a retro design to go with its lower price. The lineup will consist of Land Cruiser 1958 (for the year it was introduced in the U.S.), Land Cruiser, and 5,000 Land Cruiser First Edition models.

The new Land Cruiser is 4.4 inches narrower and 1.2 inches shorter than the outgoing model. Its design is influenced by forebears from decades ago rather than years ago. The base Land Cruiser 1958 and top-spec Land Cruiser First Edition models both sport round headlights, while the mid-trim model has rectangular LED headlights. The round headlights recall the 1960s 40 Series models and 1980s 60 Series Land Cruisers, but the squared-off LED units are a nod to the facelifted 60 Series known as the FJ62. Every model has vertically oriented rectangular taillights like the FJ60s, and “Toyota” is stamped into the grille.

An upright stance, slab sides, and tall glass should provide good outward vision, critical for off-roading. Most Land Cruisers will ride on 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tires, but 20-inchers will be available on the mid-trim Land Cruiser model.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

The V-8 is dead. Every Land Cruiser will be a hybrid. A 2.4-liter turbo-4 paired with a 48-hp electric motor in the 8-speed automatic transmission combine to make 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. Full-time four-wheel drive and a 2-speed electronically shifted transfer case will come standard. Every Land Cruiser will also have a Torsen limited-slip center differential with manual locking capability and a locking rear differential, but the mid- and top-spec models will add disconnecting front sway bars.

Like the current 300 Series Land Cruiser, which isn’t sold in the U.S. and won’t be coming here, as well as the Tundra, Sequoia, Tacoma, Lexus GX, and Lexus LX, the new Land Cruiser rides on the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform. All models will use double-wishbones up front and twin-tube shocks with a multilink suspension in the rear.

The Land Cruiser’s signature off-road capability is enhanced by an approach angle of up to 31.0 degrees, a max departure angle of 22.0 degrees, and breakover angle of 25.0 degrees. Ground clearance checks in at 8.7 inches, and should that not be enough, rock rails and high-strength steel skid plates will be available. A tow hitch receiver will be standard, with a tow rating up to 6,000 pounds.

Toyota’s terrain management system will come standard on mid- and top-spec Land Cruisers. It now features Mud, Dirt, and Sand modes that can all be used both in 4Hi and 4Lo. Crawl Control, which is essentially off-road cruise control, will come standard, as will hill descent control.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Inside, base Land Cruiser 1958 models will have heated cloth seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker sound system, and a 2,400-watt AC inverter. The mid-spec model will swap in a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10-speaker audio system, Rigid-brand color-selectable LED fog lights, and synthetic leather trimmed seats. The only way to get leather seats in a Land Cruiser will be in the top-spec First Edition.

Toyota promises more than 100 accessories will be available at launch through the automaker, ranging from off-road recovery gear to racks and attachments.

Every Land Cruiser will come with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control. A surround-view camera system will be available.

