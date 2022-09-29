Everrati may have only been founded in 2019, but the electric-vehicle conversion company has already expanded out of its native U.K. to the U.S. and Europe.

Demand has also soared to the point that the wait time for some conversions has stretched to a year.

Everrati offers a diverse array of conversions, ranging from classic Land Rovers to the 964-generation Porsche 911 and even the Ford GT40 (replicas only, thankfully). The most popular is the 911 conversion, with the builds handled in both the U.K. and U.S. In the U.S., the conversion is handled by local partner Aria Group which is based in Irvine, California.

According to Everrati, many of its customers fall in the Millennial and Gen-Z camps. They have a desire for cars from the 1980s and ’90s, but with electric power, the company said.

Ford GT40 electric conversion by Everrati

“Our cars are really capturing the imagination of sustainability-conscious automotive enthusiasts, who are flocking to Everrati to experience the next generation of iconic car ownership,” Justin Lunny, Everrati’s CEO and founder, said in a statement.

The price for one of the conversions isn’t cheap. The 911 conversion starts at 250,000 British pounds (approximately $276,550). However, Everrati is offering much more than a powertrain swap. Everrati custom designs its electric powertrains for each model in its portfolio, with components positioned in such a way to best maintain the car’s original driving experience.

For example, the GT40 conversion features a gear shifter that in Race mode enables the driver to select “virtual” gears, where each shift is synchronized to sound generators and torque delivery to give the effect of actual gears being shifted. There’s even a momentary pause in power deliver to simulate the feel of the driver lifting off the pedal.

On top of this, Race mode also activates sound generators that deliver 110 db of simulated V-8 exhaust sound. The seats even feature transducers so that you also feel the sound.

