General Motors has recalled 338,735 full-size SUVs for faulty daytime running lights that could increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA disclosed on Monday.

In certain 2021 model vehicles, the DRLs may not deactivate when the headlights are on, as required by law. The Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard states that the resulting glare caused by both front lighting elements being simultaneously illuminated could increase the risk of a crash.

The recall encompasses the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and 2021 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV.

GM dealers and service centers will reflash the body control module with a software update. This marks the tenth recall since the Suburban and related full-size SUVs were redesigned for the 2021 model year.

The service will be completed for free, and owners who have had the work done previously do not qualify for reimbursement since the vehicles are covered under warranty.

Owners can expect notification as early as Dec. 19, 2022. For more information, call GM customer service at 1-888-988-7267, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006, or visit GM’s recall website.

