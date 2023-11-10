Morgan will look to combine its cars’ old-world British charm with Italian elegance via a new project involving Pininfarina.

Morgan has tapped Pininfarina’s design arm to pen a car based on an existing Morgan chassis, a practice known as coachbuilding.

Typical production volumes for Morgans tend to be a few hundred examples per year, and the new coachbuilt special will be more limited still. Morgan said each car will be an individual commission, though the company hasn’t said just how many build slots will be offered.

The company also hasn’t released any details, though Autocar reported on Friday that the car will be a roadster, and that production will take place at Morgan’s plant in Malvern, United Kingdom, as opposed to Pininfarina’s studio which also handles coachbuilding projects.

Morgan CX-Generation aluminum platform

Morgan currently employs two distinct chassis for its lineup. These include the four-wheel, all-aluminum CX-generation chassis that underpins Morgan’s Plus Four and Plus Six models. The company also has a three-wheel chassis underpinning the Super 3 three-wheeler.

The CX-generation is likely to be the chassis underpinning the Pininfarina-designed car. In its current form, it supports 2.0-liter turbo-4 and turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engines from BMW, plus 6-speed manual and 8-speed automatic transmissions. The chassis only delivers rear-wheel drive.

More details on the project will be announced next year to mark Morgan’s 115th anniversary.

