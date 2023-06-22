Nissan’s not done releasing variations of the new Z. A hotter version breathed upon by the team at Nismo is upon us.

On Thursday, Nissan confirmed the 2024 Z Nismo will debut later this summer. The confirmation was accompanied by a video of Formula Drift champion Chris Fosberg drifting the car.

Nissan said the Nismo Z will feature track-tuned performance. The latest Z rides and drives a bit softer than previous models, which is great on the street but leaves performance on the table around the track. The Nismo model should take care of that with performance suspension bits.

The video teaser reveals a body kit with the trademark Nismo red lipstick around its bottom edges, but it’s toned down compared to the GT-R Nismo and previous Z Nismo models. At the rear, the Nismo has a larger lip spoiler in body color, a larger rear diffuser, and dual exhaust tips. The wheels are Nismo-specific and appear to be 20-inchers wrapped in some variant of Dunlop Sport Maxx summer performance tires.

2924 Nissan Z Nismo teaser

Inside, the Z Nismo features Recaro performance bucket seats with holes to accommodate a five-point harness. A Nismo-specific design has been applied to the digital gauge cluster, and there’s now a red start button. The leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel features a red stripe at the 12 o’clock position.

2924 Nissan Z Nismo teaser

The Z Nismo will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6. It’s unclear if the Nismo model will get more than the standard Z’s 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, but adding extra boost wouldn’t be hard for the automaker. The Z is available with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 9-speed automatic. Either could be offered with the Nismo, and so far Nissan has been tight-lipped about whether it will have two pedals or three.

