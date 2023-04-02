If you missed out on the limited run of 2022 Yenko/SC Silverado pickups from Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE), the trucks are back for the 2023 model year.

SVE, which licenses the Yenko trademark and uses it on tuned versions of different General Motors vehicles, including the Camaro and Tahoe/Suburban, launched a tuned Silverado based on the updated 2022 Silverado 1500. The truck returns for 2023 in the same Yenko SC/Silverado Off-Road and Yenko SC/Silverado Lowered specs as before.

Both versions are also available with a choice of two supercharged V-8 engines. A 5.3-liter version makes 700 hp, while a 6.2-liter version makes 800 hp. Besides the supercharger, each engine features a number of upgrades, including a blueprinted aluminum block, a computer-balanced rotating assembly, new cylinder heads, and a custom stainless-steel exhaust system.

2023 Yenko/SC Silverado Off-Road

For the Yenko SC/Silverado Off-Road, SVE upgrades the suspension with a heavy-duty rear sway-bar assembly and heavy-duty traction bars. A BDS 4.0-inch lift kit is available as an option, and it also adds front and rear Fox performance shocks. Nitto off-road tires with 20-inch wheels are included as well, while a bed-mounted sport bar with LEDs is optional.

The Yenko SC/Silverado Lowered goes in the opposite direction with an optional sport suspension that lowers the truck 2.0 inches in front and 5.0 inches in the rear. Fox performance shocks are included as well. Buyers can also retain the factory ride height, but they get a larger-diameter rear sway bar and heavy-duty traction bars regardless.

2023 Yenko/SC Silverado Lowered

SVE requires customers to source a donor vehicle. For the Yenko/SC Silverado Off-Road, that can be a crew cab or double cab LTZ, RST, ZR2, or LT Trail Boss Z71 model with the standard-length or short bed, four-wheel drive, and the 10-speed automatic transmission. The SC/Silverado Lowered can be based on the LT, LTZ, RST, or High Country, again with a crew cab or double cab and standard or short beds, but in this case with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

Just 100 each of the SC/Silverado Off-Road and SC/Silverado Lowered trucks will be produced, split evenly between the 700-hp and 800-hp specs. Pricing starts at $67,995 for the 700-hp spec and $69,995 for the 800-hp spec. Orders can be placed with GM dealers.

