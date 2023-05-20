(iSeeCars) — The average vehicle has only an 11.8 percent chance of lasting 250,000 miles, but the latest iSeeCars.com study identified the 23 longest-lasting models most likely to reach a quarter million miles or more.

10 of the 23 Longest-lasting vehicles are pickup trucks

Toyota is the most prominent brand, making up 8 of the 23 longest-lasting models

The Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Sequoia and Honda Pilot are the longest-lasting SUVs

Only three passenger cars make the list: the Honda Accord, Toyota Avalon, and Toyota Camry

iSeeCars established its industry-leading Longest-Lasting Cars study in 2013. This tenth anniversary study analyzed over 260 million cars sold between 2012 and 2022 to determine which cars were most likely to survive to high mileages. Trucks dominate the longest-lasting list, taking up 10 spots, while Toyota is the most prominent brand, with 8 models on the list. The most durable model, the Ford F-350 Super Duty, has a 49.1 percent chance of reaching 250,000-plus miles.

“Vehicle lifespans continue to grow, with more than 20 cars now having a 20 percent or better chance of lasting at least a quarter million miles,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “For most of the automobile’s history, 100,000 miles was considered the maximum usable lifespan. Over the past 30 years we’ve watched an increasing number of cars reach 200,000-plus miles, and for our tenth Longest-Lasting Cars Study we’ve expanded our analysis to predict which vehicles have the greatest likelihood of reaching 250,000 miles or more.”

Top 23 Longest-Lasting Cars: Trucks and Toyotas Dominate the List

Trucks and Toyotas make up over half the spots on the overall longest-lasting cars list. SUVs are similarly well represented, with 8 models making the cut. Three sedans and one minivan also have a 20 percent or better chance of reaching a quarter million miles or more.

Cars Most Likely to Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study Rank Model % Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles Compared to Average 1 Ford F-350 Super Duty 49.1% 4.2x 2 Toyota Land Cruiser 47.9% 4.1x 3 Toyota Tundra 47.9% 4.1x 4 Toyota Sequoia 47.1% 4.0x 5 Ford F-250 Super Duty 43.6% 3.7x 6 Honda Pilot 42.7% 3.6x 7 Toyota Tacoma 41.7% 3.5x 8 GMC Sierra 2500HD 41.3% 3.5x 9 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 41.2% 3.5x 10 Toyota 4Runner 41.0% 3.5x 11 Toyota Avalon 33.1% 2.8x 12 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 31.0% 2.6x 13 Acura MDX 29.2% 2.5x 14 Honda Element 27.8% 2.4x 15 Honda CR-V 27.5% 2.3x 16 Honda Accord 27.1% 2.3x 17 Chevrolet Avalanche 26.7% 2.3x 18 Ram 2500 26.3% 2.2x 19 Ram 3500 24.3% 2.1x 20 Toyota Sienna 23.3% 2.0x 21 Subaru Outback 22.3% 1.9x 22 GMC Yukon XL 21.3% 1.8x 23 Toyota Camry 20.4% 1.7x Overall Average 11.8% –

“It’s not surprising to see so many trucks, including heavy duty trucks, on this list,” said Brauer. “Trucks like the Ford F-Series Super Duty are work vehicles, often purchased by businesses to serve as a key resource driving a company’s success. We’ve also seen models like the Toyota Land Cruiser and Sequoia consistently displaying a long potential lifespan when looking at the market data.”

The spectrum of longest-lasting models means nearly every major vehicle category is represented. If you’re a shopper looking for a durable truck, SUV, car, or minivan, you can find at least one with a strong chance of reaching 250,000 miles. For consumers seeking vehicles with the strongest chance of lasting at least a quarter million miles, the top 10 cars have more than a 40 percent likelihood of reaching that number.

Longest-Lasting Pickup Trucks: Heavy Duty Models Lead the Way

The average truck has a 25.9 percent chance of making it to a quarter million miles or more, with nine models above that average. Most of the above-average trucks are heavy duty models, but the Toyota Tundra, Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Chevrolet Avalanche also have a better-than-average chance of reaching 250,000 miles.

Trucks Most Likely to Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study Rank Model % Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles Compared to Average 1 Ford F-350 Super Duty 49.1% 1.9x 2 Toyota Tundra 47.9% 1.8x 3 Ford F-250 Super Duty 43.6% 1.7x 4 Toyota Tacoma 41.7% 1.6x 5 GMC Sierra 2500HD 41.3% 1.6x 6 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 41.2% 1.6x 7 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 31.0% 1.2x 8 Chevrolet Avalanche 26.7% 1.0x 9 Ram 2500 26.3% 1.0x Overall Truck Average 25.9% – 10 Ram 3500 24.3% 0.9x 11 Ford F-150 19.2% 0.7x 12 GMC Sierra 1500 18.3% 0.7x 13 Ford Ranger 14.1% 0.5x 14 Ram 1500 14.1% 0.5x 15 Cadillac Escalade EXT 12.5% 0.5x 16 Nissan Frontier 12.5% 0.5x

Longest-Lasting SUVs: 14 Models that are Better than the Average SUV

From the compact Honda Element to the large GMC Yukon XL, the diverse array of longest-lasting SUVs offers everything from fuel efficiency to off-road prowess to maximum passenger comfort. While Toyota is the most common brand to make the list, Acura, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Honda, Nissan, and Subaru are also represented.

Top 14 SUVs Most Likely to Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study Rank Model % Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles Compared to Average 1 Toyota Land Cruiser 47.9% 3.2x 2 Toyota Sequoia 47.1% 3.1x 3 Honda Pilot 42.7% 2.8x 4 Toyota 4Runner 41.0% 2.7x 5 Acura MDX 29.2% 1.9x 6 Honda Element 27.8% 1.8x 7 Honda CR-V 27.5% 1.8x 8 Subaru Outback 22.3% 1.5x 9 GMC Yukon XL 21.3% 1.4x 10 Ford Expedition 19.9% 1.3x 11 Toyota RAV4 18.1% 1.2x 12 Toyota Highlander 17.5% 1.2x 13 Nissan Xterra 16.2% 1.1x 14 Chevrolet TrailBlazer 15.6% 1.0x Overall SUV Average 15.0% –

Longest-Lasting Cars: Compact, Midsize, Large, and Luxury Models

Unlike the more durable trucks and SUVs above, only 8.6 percent of cars will make it to 250,000 miles or more. But the spectrum of above-average models includes sedans and hatchbacks of every size and price range, along with a few luxury brands. Almost all of them come from Japanese brands, but two Volkswagens (the Golf and Jetta) have above-average durability.

Top 16 Passenger Cars Most Likely to Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study Rank Model % Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles Compared to Average 1 Toyota Avalon 33.1% 3.8x 2 Honda Accord 27.1% 3.1x 3 Toyota Camry 20.4% 2.4x 4 Toyota Matrix 16.7% 1.9x 5 Subaru Legacy 16.2% 1.9x 6 Lexus GS 300 15.9% 1.8x 7 Acura RL 14.9% 1.7x 8 Honda Civic 14.7% 1.7x 9 Volkswagen Golf 14.2% 1.6x 10 Volkswagen Jetta 11.7% 1.4x 11 Mitsubishi Lancer 11.2% 1.3x 12 Audi A8 L 11.1% 1.3x 13 Acura TL 11.1% 1.3x 14 Toyota Corolla 11.0% 1.3x 15 Nissan Maxima 10.6% 1.2x 16 Subaru Impreza 9.9% 1.1x Overall Passenger Car Average 8.6% –

Longest-Lasting Minivans: Narrow List, Wide Range of Durability

Despite only five minivans meeting the criteria for longest-lasting consideration, the chance of each model reaching 250,000 miles ranges from 23.3 percent for the Toyota Sienna to 3.5 percent for the Nissan Quest. The average minivan has just a 5.9 percent chance to last at least 250,000 miles, with only the Sienna, Honda Odyssey, and Chrysler Town & Country showing a better than average chance of getting there.

Minivans Most Likely to Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study Rank Model % Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles Compared to Average 1 Toyota Sienna 23.3% 3.9x 2 Honda Odyssey 13.8% 2.3x 3 Chrysler Town and Country 6.8% 1.1x Overall Minivan Average 5.9% – 4 Dodge Grand Caravan 5.1% 0.9x 5 Nissan Quest 3.5% 0.6x

“The cost of new and used cars has never been higher, which means a long vehicle lifespan has never been more appealing to buyers on a budget,” said Brauer. “Looking though the study’s rankings confirms the many choices buyers have when seeking a longest-lasting car, truck or SUV.”

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 260 million cars sold between 2012 and 2022. The average odometer reading for each vehicle was calculated at each yearly age, and a proprietary model based on these average mileages was developed to estimate the probability that each vehicle would survive to various mileage thresholds. Heavy-duty vans and models with insufficient data were excluded from further analysis.

About the iSeeCars.com Longest-Lasting Study

iSeeCars.com has been analyzing vehicle lifespans for over a decade to identify the longest-lasting models. For our tenth annual Longest-Lasting Study, the vehicle lifespan standard was increased from 200,000 miles to 250,000 miles to reflect the increasing durability of today’s cars. We also refined our data science, building on observational measurements of high-mileage cars on the road to develop a more sophisticated algorithm for predicting a vehicle’s usable lifespan.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, including the iSeeCars VIN Check report and Best Cars Rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $382 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, the Longest-Lasting Cars, Trucks, and SUVs to Reach 250,000 Miles and Beyond, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.