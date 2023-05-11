PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — The NFL season is just 17 weeks away and the Steelers 2023 schedule is here.

After finishing 9-8 last season, their first without two-time Super Bowl Champion-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers look to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

This season, Pittsburgh fans will also have the chance to attend an extra home game as the team will play nine games in the Steel City and eight on the road.

Below is the Steelers 2023 schedule:

DATES OPPONENT TIME/NETWORK WEEK 1 – Sept. 10 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. (FOX) WEEK 2 – Sept. 18 (Mon) vs. Browns 8:15 p.m. (ABC) WEEK 3 – Sept. 24 @ Raiders 8:20 p.m. (NBC) WEEK 4 – Oct. 1 @ Texans 1 p.m. (CBS/WTAJ) WEEK 5 – Oct. 8 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. (CBS/WTAJ) WEEK 6 – N/A BYE N/A WEEK 7 – Oct. 22 @ Rams 4:05 p.m. (FOX) WEEK 8 – Oct. 29 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. (CBS/WTAJ) WEEK 9 – Nov. 2 (Thurs) vs. Titans 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video) WEEK 10 – Nov. 12 vs. Packers 1 p.m. (CBS/WTAJ) WEEK 11 – Nov. 19 @ Browns 1 p.m. (CBS/WTAJ) WEEK 12 – Nov. 26 @ Bengals 1 p.m. (CBS/WTAJ) WEEK 13 – Dec. 3 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. (CBS/WTAJ) WEEK 14 – Dec. 7 (Thurs) vs. Patriots 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video) WEEK 15 – TBD @ Colts TBD WEEK 16 – Dec. 23 (Sat) vs Bengals 4:30 p.m. (NBC) WEEK 17 – Dec. 31 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. (FOX) WEEK 18 – TBD @ Ravens TBD

The Steelers will start the season off again with a tough 49ers time as the runner-ups in the NFC last season. Currently, the Steelers are slated to play in four primetime games including two Thursday night games.

This will be head coach Mike Tomlin’s 17 seasons in Pittsburgh. The 51-year-old has never had a losing season since taking over as the 16th head coach in Steelers history in 2007.