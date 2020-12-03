Central Pa’s Remarkable Women

This year’s Remarkable Women of Central Pennsylvania:
Emily Kronenwetter.
WTAJ wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.
WTAJ will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month, it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out. In order to celebrate these women properly, we need to highlight and recognize their accomplishments. In March 2021, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide Woman of the Year Award.
Jackie Russo
Altoona
Jackie Russo’s love for volunteering is a trait she inherited from her mother. It’s a trait she passed on to her family, including her now 7-year-old grandson who got an early start.
*WINNER*
Emily Kronenwetter
Elk County
On November 1, 2016, Emily and Shawn Kronenwetter welcomed their first child into the world. A beautiful baby girl wrapped tightly in a pink blanket, with a bow to match. Just 14 months later, the little family grew.
Annette Agosti
DuBois
Five days a week, Annette happily puts on her scrubs and heads to work, making it her mission to bring hope to those in intensive cardiovascular care, COVID-19 patients and young nurses.
Cindy Kolarick
State College
After a little boy lost his battle with cancer, Cindy Kolarick created a nationwide project to help kids in hosptials going through a tough time.
