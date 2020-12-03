Central Pa’s Remarkable Women

This year’s Remarkable Women of Central Pennsylvania:

Emily Kronenwetter.

WTAJ wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

WTAJ will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month, it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out. In order to celebrate these women properly, we need to highlight and recognize their accomplishments. In March 2021, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide Woman of the Year Award.