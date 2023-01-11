On Tuesday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields, did a school visit with the 2nd grade students at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in the Altoona Area School District.

The 2nd grade students were shown what instruments are used to put together a weather forecast, how to forecast the weather, along with some experiments. One experiment explains the transfer of energy when lightning strikes. The students broke the record with 83 students transferring energy! Way to go! They then asked so many great questions about the weather.

Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have a school visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com