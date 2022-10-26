Today’s Weather Kid is Haley Ortiz! Haley is in 7th grade and is 12 years old. She attends the Altoona Cyber Academy

Haley loves weather. Her favorite type of weather is thunderstorms. She loves to watch the radar and cloud formations, as well as track severe weather. Haley also loves horses and dancing. Her favorite type of dance is ballet.

Thank you so much Haley for coming in and helping us deliver the “what to wear” forecast this morning! You did an amazing job! We can’t wait to see you as a meteorologist in the future!

If you have an elementary or middle school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.