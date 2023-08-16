This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s with a variable cloudy sky. There will even be a few sprinkles this morning.

Today we will have a cloudy to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 50s. Tonight we will have a partially to mainly clear.