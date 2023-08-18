This morning there could be a few lingering shower. This morning temperatures will be in the 60s.

Today clouds will break for some afternoon sunshine. High temperatures today will be in mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day.

Tonight we will be partially to mainly clear. Lows will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be cool. This weekend will be quite nice for outdoor activities.