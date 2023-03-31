This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the 30s. There could be a stray shower around.

Today we will have clouds thickening with showers developing. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will not fall far and stay in the lower 50s. Tonight into Saturday morning showers continue.