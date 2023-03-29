This morning we will be mainly clear with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s.

Today there will be a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening into Thursday morning some showers or a few snow showers will move through with a cold front. This could lead to briefly some slick road conditions. Use caution traveling this evening. Winds will also pick up with the front crossing.

Tonight this tapers off by midnight and the sky will begin to clear. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 30s.