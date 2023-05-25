This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a mainly clear sky.

Today we will have sunshine with a few clouds. Today will be cooler behind the cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will be mainly clear.