CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Armed Forces Day, Cambria County will be hosting the 7th Annual Hero Hike.

All are welcome to walk, run or bike the 7.5-mile stretch of The Ghost Town Trail from Nanty Glo to Ebensburg starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. The Ghost Town Trail is a nationally ranked trail that blends history with natural beauty.

Donations are encouraged, but not required and will go to Veteran Community Initiatives, Inc. in support of local vets and their families.

Ghost Town Trail runs from Indiana to Cambria County, Pa

Event details

Start time: 9 a.m.

starting location: Nanty Glo Trailhead (902 Chestnut St. Nanty Glo, Pa.)

11:45 a.m. ceremony to be held at the Pfc. Peter Coleman Memorial Underpass, approximately 1/4 of a mile from the Ebensburg Trailhead at 324 Prave St.

Donations can be made through the VCI website and call 814-255-0355

This event is hosted by the Cambria County Commissioners.