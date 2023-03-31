ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A flashlight egg hunt for adults is taking place at Peoples Natural Gas Field, home of the Altoona Curve Minor League Baseball team.

Adults 18 years and older are invited to the stadium on Friday, March 31 to gather as many eggs as possible in the dark, all to benefit the Healing Patch.

Registration for the event begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $20. There is no pre-registration and is on a first-come basis.

How it works

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the search kicks off. Participants will scurry to gather as many eggs as they can in the dark. Once the lights turn on, people can crack their eggs open to find candy or a slip of paper. Each slip of paper will have a number the holder can use to claim a special prize.

What to bring

Participants should come prepared with a headlamp or flashlight and a bag or backpack to hold their eggs.

Food options

Belly Busters Foodtruck & Catering LLC, Wood Fired, and The Funnel Cake Kings will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. for participants to grab some tasty food.

About the Healing Patch Children’s Grief Program

The Healing patch is a completely free service to grieving children and families who have suffered the death of a loved one. There is no reimbursement or funding for this peer support service and relies on community support and fundraising through the Home Nursing Agency Foundation. More information on how to support the efforts of the Healing Patch can be found here.

For more information about the event, reach out to Special Events Coordinator Stephanie Roefaro at roefarosm@upmc.edu or 814-947-7023.