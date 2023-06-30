ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum will be celebrating the Fourth of July with a fireworks show and other activities.

The Railroad City Firework Show kicks off on Sunday, July 2 at 5 p.m. with food vendors and a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Slingers Axe Throwing will be in attendance and a variety of other yard games will be available for anyone seeking competitive fun.

The event is scheduled to run from 5 – 10 p.m., with fireworks later in the evening. Admission is $10 per vehicle. VIP parking will also be available for $15. Tickets can be purchased on the museum website through 3 p.m. Saturday.

Attendees will also receive a 10% discount on admission to the museum.