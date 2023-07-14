ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)- The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is holding an enrollment fair on Thursday July 20, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at its Altoona Medical Center.

The center will be offering team member enrollment specialists, Veteran Service Officers, Veterans Benefits Administration representatives on hand to help Veterans enroll in VA healthcare and file for service-connected disability claims.

The event also includes representatives from the center’s Women’s Health, Mental Health, and Connected Care teams, along with team members from other service areas.

“Continuing to connect with Veterans at enrollment fairs across the 14-county region we serve is a vital way of ensuring all of the heroes within our community receive the healthcare they have earned, ” Executive Director, Dr. Derek Coughenour said. “These special events easily allow Veterans to connect with our team, while learning how to take full advantage of the benefits they earned.”

The Altoona Curve is offering a free ticket to the July 20 game for any veteran who applies for VA healthcare at the event.

This is the third of five enrollment fair events that the center plans to hold this Spring and Summer.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The center, and its five community-based outpatient clinics (CBOC`s), provide care to 29,000 Veterans within its 14-county catchment area. Those clinics are in DuBois, Johnstown, Huntingdon, State College, and Indiana.

For more information, please contact John Harlow (john.harlow@VA.gov, 814-943-8164 ext. 14842) or Jadelyn Moffett (Jadelyn.Moffett@VA.gov, 814-943-8164 ext. 14592).