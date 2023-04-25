BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair Creators Festival featuring local artists, musicians and food trucks is coming back to Altoona for its second year.

There will be crowds of people coming to the Blair Creators Festival when it kicks off Saturday, April 29, at the Heritage Plaza in downtown Altoona from noon to 8 p.m. and admission is free.

You can expect to see vendors, food trucks, live music, and artists from the area for the festival, which was planned by ArtsAltoona and the Sheetz Fellows Program. Attendees will be able to buy artwork and support local businesses.

“Our whole goal is to bring the community together in a meaningful way and kind of give the spotlight to some local talent that’s out there that has maybe not gotten the spotlight before, so that’s kind of been the whole basis of it,” Blair Creators Festival Director Tyler Masterson said on Studio 814.

Bands including Sweet Desire, Tom Never Field and The Pines, will perform. A schedule of performances can be found below:

The Pines recently stopped by Studio 814. You can hear their performance here.

You’ll be able to also smell all the festival food that trucks will be serving to attendees. If you’re hungry for some homemade barbecue, you’ll want to visit Smokin’ J’s BBQ which serves pulled pork, kielbasa, coleslaw, and even buffalo mac n’ cheese. To quench your thirst for the festival food, try a dirty soda from The Dirty Soda Shack. The beverage is an “alcohol-free mocktail” with cream and flavored syrups or fruit juices.

For more information about the Blair Creators Festival, you can go online and visit their Facebook page or the ArtsAltoona website.