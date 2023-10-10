October is breast cancer awareness month. WTAJ is highlighting stories of strength, survival and people coming together for a common cause. Coverage will continue leading up to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Sunday, Oct. 15.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In life, when times are extremely tough there is hope for good news and the good news for Lisa Masker was having a support system after being diagnosed with breast cancer at just 38 years old.

That support system came from a chance meeting of people she now calls family.



“They’ve been my family that’s not blood-related,” Masker said.



Masker and the Plott family, Matt, Laura and their son, Caleb, met a couple of years ago while working at a church in Martinsburg, W.Va., and immediately clicked.

“It was one of those things that sometimes you just find somebody and working with them is just second nature,” Matt explained.



When it was time to move to Altoona, Masker decided to come along.



“Lisa is very much family by choice,” Matt said. “She is a person who has been along for the ride in every conceivable way.”

Fast forward to April 2022, Masker felt a lump in her right breast and made an appointment to get it checked out. She said the doctor wasn’t overly concerned at the beginning because of her age.



However, she was diagnosed in May 2022 with triple-negative breast cancer, which is more common in women younger than 40.



“It was scary,” she expressed. “It was a lot. It was just overwhelming to hear that I had cancer and to say that I had cancer.”

It was hard for Lisa to even comprehend the idea of it.



“When I first got the phone call I was heading to a baby shower and I was sitting in the Kohl’s parking lot and I was by myself,” Masker said. “The moment that phone rang I had the sinking feeling in my stomach. As soon as I got off the phone, the first thing I did was open the door and I just got sick in the parking lot. It’s just an overwhelming feeling.”



Thankfully it was an overwhelming feeling that she wouldn’t have to face alone.

“It’s very much a mind game for the person that hears that information so you need to be there to support them in any way you can,” Matt said. “I gave her trips to the hospital, I was there for just being there to talk and I was even the guy who shaved her head when it was time.”

The Plotts were there to share in it all. The fear, the worries, the treatments and the side effects. They also were there to share in the joys.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to help be part of her support team for cancer,” Caleb said.

In December 2022, Masker got to ring the bell signifying she was cancer-free and her tumor undetectable.

“There wasn’t even one cell of cancer that was seen,” Masker said. “I cried. It was a moment for certain.”

Masker is this year’s Making Strides ambassador. The annual walk, which raises awareness and money for breast cancer research and programs, is Sunday, October 15, at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona at 2 p.m.

You can register here.

It is important to follow recommendations for cancer screening tests which can be found through the American Cancer Society.