ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s a garden that sits outside Temple Beth Israel in Altoona, but you won’t find any flowers. Rather, you’ll see signs in honor of the women who won their battles against breast cancer and in memory of the lives lost.

“We all need to do this together,” Audrey Korotkin, the rabbi Temple Beth Israel in Altoona, said. “Nobody should be going through this alone. Nobody should be recovering from this alone. We are all together. We are all for each other.”

The tribute garden sits along Union Avenue. It’s a busy street and Korotkin says that’s perfect for the garden.

“Setting up the garden here people do stop on their walks,” Korotkin explained. “They come and they read the names. They kind of just walk around to see what this is all about. People actually stop their cars and take a look at what we’re doing out here.”

Korotkin said her husband has a sign up for her, a 25 year survivor of breast cancer as of 2023. However, Korotkin also has a sign up for her grandmother, Freda Korotkin, who also had breast cancer and lived well into her 90s.

“She never let her illness define her or limit her,” Korortkin explained. “She really taught me how to survive, how to live and how to get on with life.”

According to the American Cancer Society, every woman has a one in eight chance of developing breast cancer sometime in their life.

Sharon Okeiff-Fusco, from the American Cancer Society, has her own story to share.

“I was 41 when I was diagnosed with breast cancer,”Okeiff-Fusco told us. “Here I am 20 years later, which is a pretty good standing for triple negative.”

Okeiff-Fusco went on to explain that early detection is key for fighting cancer. This means it’s important to get your mammograms, especially if it runs in your family.

“If you’re someone who has a family history of breast cancer you probably should get a mammogram starting at the ago of at least 40,” Okeiff-Fusco explained.

While there is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, there are things you can do that may lower your risk. You can avoid alcohol, maintain a healthy weight and move more. It’s also important to become aware of your body and symptoms.

Okeiff-Fusco also said research is very important and events, like the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, help in the fight against cancer.

“We have a whole survivor area that survivors can come over and we’ll give them a sash and a medal and a pin,” Okeiff-Fusco said. “We want them to be honored and know that they’re living proof that the research dollars help make a difference.”

Fighting cancer together makes an impact. The Making Strides event creates a community as everyone gathers for a common cause.

“The first time I did one of these walks I was still bald from the chemotherapy and I saw people parking and getting out of their cars to go to the walk and I really burst into tears,” Korotkin said. “I thought, ‘wow, they are walking for me,’ and that’s what I want everyone to feel.”

It’s a walk for awareness, to raise money, honor survivors and remember loved ones. It’s also a way to show that no one is alone in their fight.

The annual walk, which raises awareness and money for breast cancer research and programs, is Sunday, October 15, at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona at 2 p.m. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.

You can register here.

It is important to follow recommendations for cancer screening tests which can be found through the American Cancer Society.