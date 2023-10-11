BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A husband and his children are walking at this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in memory of their mother who lost her fight against the disease.

Vienne, 7, loves gymnastics, her toys and of course a good book. Then there’s her brother, Dominik, 10, who loves football. He wants to one day play in the NFL and every time he takes the field he knows there is someone special watching over him.

Stephanie Luciano-Kinonen

“I think of her everywhere I go,” Dominik explained when talking about his mom, Stephanie Luciano-Kinonen.

This isn’t the life this Blair County family imagined. They are missing their key player, a loving mom and devoted wife.

Stephen Kinonen, Stephanie’s husband, described her as his soulmate.

“We would jump out of airplanes and go on a train to nowhere,” Stephen told us.

The couple got married in Rocher De Naye, Switzerland and got matching tattoos on their honeymoon at the foot of Matterhorn. They had been living in Paris and decided to move back to the States. That is when their lives would change forever.

Stephanie and Stephen on their wedding day

“We got a call on Halloween 2012,” Stephen said. “We were out in our backyard just hanging out and her biopsy came back positive. The very next weekend we were pregnant with Dominik.”

Not only did Stephanie have breast cancer, but they were also expecting, which meant chemo and radiation couldn’t happen right away.

“Her strain of cancer is where 22% of people live more than 5 years,” Stephen explained. “It’s fairly severe and treatment kind of needs to happen ASAP and it didn’t.”

If that wasn’t hard enough, about four years into her cancer journey, she developed Chron’s disease.

Stephanie with Dominik and Vienne

“So the three weeks she wouldn’t be doing chemo she would be in the hospital for that,” Stephen said. “It just got progressively worse. She was ready to give up and quit all of it at the time.”

However, her family kept her going.

Stephanie fought her battle with breast cancer for five-and-a-half years before she passed.

“She was beautiful and kind,” Vienne said about her mother.

Her loved ones continue to miss her and love her. Even though she may not be here physically, she is still a key player in their life.

Stephanie at a Making Strides event

“She’s my mom,” Dominik said. “I love her. I’ve got a picture of her in my room. I’ve got pictures in my gram’s house. Everywhere I go I pretty much see a picture of her.”

The Kinonen family will be participating in this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event in memory of their loving mother and wife.

The annual walk, which raises awareness and money for breast cancer research and programs, is Sunday, October 15, at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona at 2 p.m. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.

You can register here.

It is important to follow recommendations for cancer screening tests which can be found through the American Cancer Society.