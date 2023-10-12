CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The dancers at Charlene’s School of Dance are using their moves to communicate a message of hope, strength and love to those impacted by breast cancer.

Many of the students are connected in their own ways to breast cancer. Lauren Giraud, who is one of the dancers, knows how important it is to come together in tough times.

“My grandmother fought breast cancer for five years and then she passed away,” Giraud told us. “It’s really important to me that I get to dance for her and all the people who had breast cancer. When people are upset or down we need to be there for them.”

The tradition of performing at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event started a decade ago, but it took on a whole new meaning for owner Kelly Wheeler once her mom, Charlene, who founded the studio when she was 17, was diagnosed six years ago.

“It really hit close to home,” Wheeler explained. “It’s so special. It’s special to our dancers and to my family. Just to see my mom and the other ladies out there fighting, not giving up and just overcoming.”

Alongside the dancers are the fighters and survivors holding up their signs of encouragement. Cindy Segada is one of them. Her granddaughter, Celia Barnish, is dancing in her honor.

“It’s like one of my favorite times of the year because I get to dance with my grandma,” Celia Barnish, who is dancing in this year’s event, said. “It’s just really important for us to share that no one is alone through the journey and that we are always here for them.”

The performance will take place at Peoples Natural Gas Field. It’s an emotional moment as they show the crowd you can overcome the biggest challenges.

“It shows that everybody is there for people who are struggling in life,” Giraud said. “That really means a lot to me that I can do this for those people.”

With every move these dancers make, they’re not only showing the power of dance, but also the power of coming together for a common cause.

You can watch them perform at this year’s annual walk, which raises awareness and money for breast cancer research and programs, is Sunday, October 15, at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona at 2 p.m.

You can register here.

It is important to follow recommendations for cancer screening tests which can be found through the American Cancer Society.