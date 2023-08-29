BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over half a million dollars has been raised for children through the charity event Burgi’s Low Life Ride which is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 3.

WTAJ is joining the charity organizers on Wednesday, Aug. 30 to help raise money for the annual event which benefits area children with serious medical conditions. Tune into Studio 814 at 10 a.m. and again during WTAJ Evening News to learn more about the ride and how you can support their cause.

To honor 20 years, a four-day celebration beginning on Aug. 31 will kick off ahead of Burgi’s Low Life Ride. The schedule of events can be found below.

THURSDAY

Thursday night, there will be free admission to see the Mother Trucker Band, a tribute to the Marshall Tucker Band from 7 – 10 p.m. at Roundhouse Harley-Davidson in Duncansville.

FRIDAY

Friday starts an exciting weekend with the Gin Gypsies serving ice-cold drinks from 2 – 10 p.m., with performances from Bad Luck Lover Boys and Shallow 9.

SATURDAY

Saturday will feature the Horseshoe Curve HOG Chapter group ride and performances by 100 Proof Rocks, Octane and That Arena Rock Show.

SUNDAY

Sunday is Burgi’s Low-Life Charity Ride. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 11:10 a.m. Kickstands are up at noon. Registration is $25 per rider or passenger and includes a limited edition 20th Anniversary T-shirt.

For anyone who isn’t a rider, there will be vendors, food and a full bar starting at 1:30 p.m. at Roundhouse Harley Davidson in Duncansville.

About the ride

Burgi’s Low Life Riders Chapter, Inc. was created in 2003 by a group of motorcycle riders, who instead of taking their usual group rides for fun turned it into a charitable event.

Since 2003 the group has raised $550,000 for 35 children with serious medical conditions as well as for two local organizations, Altoona Railroaders Museum and Shriners Hospital.

This year the chapter will be raising money for three children and inviting the public to participate through monetary donations.

2023 Beneficiary Information

Ava Fratangeli is five years old and lives with her grandfather in Altoona. Ava was born with cerebral palsy, microcephaly, acid reflux, blindness and seizures. She is confined to a wheelchair and requires 24-hour care for all daily aspects of living. Ava has many needs and associated expenses that are not covered by her insurance.

McKenzie Buck is five months old and lives with her mother in Tyrone. McKenzie was born with vascular septal defects, esophageal defects, aspiration and cleft palate defects. She had heart surgery right after she was born and required hospitalization for the first four months of her life. McKenzie needs assistance with uncovered medical bills, frequent trips to Hershey for appointments and related expenses.

Hazel Shannon is one year old and lives with her parents in Lilly. Hazel was born prematurely with esophageal atresia, DiGeorge syndrome and a mild heart defect. She receives nutrition and medications through a tube given to her from a previous surgery. Hazel needs assistance with expenses, bills and travel to Philadelphia for continual follow-up appointments and procedures.

More information on the ride, chapter, and sign-up can be found on their Facebook page.