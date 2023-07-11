BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- On Sep. 3, Burgi’s Low life Riders Chapter, Inc. will hold their 20th Annual Charity Ride.

Burgi’s Low Life Riders Chapter, Inc. was created in 2003 by a group of motorcycle riders, where instead of taking their usual group rides for fun they turned it into a charitable event.

Since 2003 the group has raised $550,000 for 35 children with serious medical conditions as well as for two local organizations, Altoona Railroaders Museum and Shriners Hospital.

This year the chapter will be raising money for three children and inviting the public to participate through monetary donations.

2023 Beneficiary Information

Ava Fratangeli is five years old and lives with her grandfather in Altoona. Ava was born with cerebral palsy, microcephaly, acid reflux, blindness and seizures. She is confined to a wheelchair and requires 24 hour care for all daily aspects of living. Ava has many needs and associated expenses that are not covered by her insurance.

McKenzie Buck is five months old and lives with her mother in Tyrone. McKenzie was born with vascular septal defect, esophageal defects, aspiration and cleft palate defects. She had heart surgery right after she was born and required hospitalization for the first four months of her life. McKenzie needs assistance with uncovered medical bills, frequent trips to Hershey for appointments and related expenses.

Hazel Shannon is one year old and lives with her parents in Lilly. Hazel was born prematurely with esophageal atresia, DiGeorge syndrome and a mild heart defect. She receives nutrition and medications through a tube given to her from a previous surgery. Hazel needs assistance with expenses, bills and travel to Philadelphia for continual follow up appointments and procedures.

Donor Information

T-shirt sponsor acknowledgments are as follows:

• $1,000 – Logo on t-shirt sleeve (please send camera ready logo electronically to

torib@burgmeiers.com by 8/18/2023).

• $500 – Larger size logo on upper back of t-shirt (please send camera ready logo

electronically to torib@burgmeiers.com by 8/18/2023).

• $250 – Smaller size logo on upper back of t-shirt (please send camera ready logo

electronically to torib@burgmeiers.com by 8/18/2023).

• $100 – Company/Individual name listed on the back of t-shirt.

• Under $100 – Will be recognized, along with all other sponsors in an appreciation

advertisement in the Altoona Mirror.

Registration is $25 per rider or passenger and includes a limited edition 20th Anniversary T-shirt. Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. at 2626 Route 764, Duncansville, Pa., with opening ceremonies beginning at 11:10. Kickstands up at noon sharp.

Ride concludes at the Roundhouse Harley-Davidson, with dinner and live bands as well as a cash bar.

More information on the ride, chapter, and sign up can be found on their Facebook.