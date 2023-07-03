CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- A park in Ferguson Township is inviting the public to join them for their Eco Explores event.

The Eco Explorers event will be held on Tuesday, July 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Haymarket Park. This is to mark a Parks and Recreation Month celebration in which the event combines education about rainwater and trees with fun hands-on activities.

While this event is geared towards fourth through eighth graders, all ages are welcome. Activities include The Wonders of Water Scavenger Hunt, giving direct access to stormwater management and how to spot them throughout their community.

July 2023 is recognized as the annual Parks and Recreation Month. Ferguson Township aims to encourage the community to get out to the parks and utilize the recreational amenities in them, which reflects their “Where Community Grows” theme for the month.

The night will kick off with a discussion with an easy-to-follow demonstration on how the parks in their community play a vital role in managing stormwater. This will be conducted by Stormwater Engineer Aaron Jolin and Arborist Larry Maginnis.

Haymarket Park is located at 1631 Bristol Avenue, State College. Participants will meet at Pavilion two for the Eco Explorers event and there is no need to RSVP.

All kids in attendance must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone is encouraged to walk through the park at the conclusion of the event. All information can be found here.