SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ)– Streets in Somerset got a new look this weekend as artists and visitors took part in the annual Uptown Somerset Chalk the Block Festival.

This year the event welcomed eighteen professional chalk artists from across the country to do murals on the streets and sidewalks. Visitors of all ages were welcome to get in on the fun too and create their own art pieces wherever they liked.

Craig Rogers has traveled to the event every year for the past thirteen years from Wisconsin. He says that as an art teacher, he loves being able to connect with people about his work.

“I love when students or when children are just inspired,” said Rogers. “They come by and they see our awesome work and then they are like okay I want to do this, I want to try this. And it’s like yes, yes you can, right down the street.”

This was the first year that they closed the streets for the event and organizers say it was the best turnout that they’ve had.