EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Downtown Ebensburg will shutdown July 28, from 8-11 p.m. for a free, live concert.

This shutdown will be the kick-off for Ebensburg’s homecoming weekend. The community is encouraged to join downtown businesses for events and specials that will run all evening.

“We encourage everyone to come out, meet up with friends, bring a chair, explore all our downtown establishments and enjoy food, drinks and live music all evening long,” Danea Koss, Community Development Director said.

The Uptown Band will be performing from 8-11 p.m. and will feature a variety of sounds from rock, country and everything in between.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Other events that can be found throughout the night are a cookout, live music by Stacy and the Rejects at the American Legion Post 363 and a vintage Christmas in July at High Street Emporium.

For a complete schedule of events during Homecoming weekend please visit the Borough of Ebensburg’s website or contact the Borough office at 814-472-8780.