CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– DuBois Country Club will be hosting a glow in the dark golf event on Sept. 30.

Golfers will compete in a four-person scramble and play nine holes of glow golf.

“We are excited to gather to support kids and first responders locally, while having a great time at the DuBois Country Club. The course will be lit up with LED flashing lights, and participants will have the opportunity to compete for Best Dressed and Best Decorated Cart, all to benefit those who support us every day,” Aaron Betty, Event Organizer and WPAL Executive Director said.

Registration and BBQ will start at 4:30 p.m. with the shotgun start at 6:30 p.m. All glow materials, food and beverages will be included for each player participating. The cost is $55-75 per player.

Organizers ask that you pre-register for this event, as there are a limited number of spaces available. Registration can be done by clicking here, calling 814-299-7640 or by emailing info@wpal.org.