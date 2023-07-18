ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Gather on the Grass Worship, Inc. will be hosting its 4th annual SoulStock Festival in St. Marys on July 20 – 23.

Kicking off this year’s event on July 20, at 9 p.m. is a movie night that will feature “Jesus Revolution”. This 2023 film is based on a true story surrounding a national spiritual awakening in the 1970s in a community full of hippies, according to the IMDb.

SoulStock will also be hosting a “youth nite” on July 21, in which kids are invited to bring a white t-shirt to tie dye starting at 4 p.m. This will be followed by music from Salt ‘n Light Ministries, Christian hip-hop artists Jonathan and Miranda Pezzuti. Closing out the evening from 9 – 10 p.m. is a youth dance party with local teen grunge/punk band, Phaser.

Headliner Ben Fuller will perform on July 22 with hits such as “Who I Am” and “Wide Awake.” Fuller’s music tells the story of his life which was once filled with addiction, suffering and brokenness and how God redeemed him into a life of hope, mercy and grace.

You can also catch husband and wife duo Chris and Steph Teague as well as creative performances by painting freedom ministries.

Wrapping up SoulStock is a Community Worship Service on Sunday at 11 a.m. Open Communion & Water Baptism will be available for those who are interested.

For information visit Gather on the Grass’s website or call 814-971-2848.