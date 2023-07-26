ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Is there anything more beautiful than autumn in Central Pa.?

With dozens of festivals, fairs and activities happening around the region, there’s always something to do to celebrate the season.

Here’s a list of the fall festivities taking place across Central Pennsylvania this fall, separated by county:

Bedford

Bedford Fall Foliage Festival – Oct. 7-8, 14-15 in Downtown Bedford

Pumpkinfest – Oct. 21-22 at Old Bedford Village

Blair

Cambria

Centre

Clearfield

Elk

Huntingdon

Octoberfest – Sep. 30 on Washington Street in Huntingdon

Hartslog Day Heritage Festival – Oct. 14 on Main Street in Alexandria

Peanuts Great Pumpkin Patch Express – Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 at East Broadtop Railroad

Jefferson

21st Annual Cider Pressing – Oct. 8 at Laurel Mountain Winery in Falls Creek

Fall Fishtival – Oct. 21 at Heath Township Sportsmen Club in Sigel

Somerset

Autumnfest – Oct. 21 in Seven Springs

If you know of a festival or fair that should be added to this list, email digitalnews@wtajtv.com with details.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Don’t forget to save this page and check back throughout the fall as more events are added.