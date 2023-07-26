ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Is there anything more beautiful than autumn in Central Pa.?
With dozens of festivals, fairs and activities happening around the region, there’s always something to do to celebrate the season.
Here’s a list of the fall festivities taking place across Central Pennsylvania this fall, separated by county:
Bedford
- Bedford Fall Foliage Festival – Oct. 7-8, 14-15 in Downtown Bedford
- Pumpkinfest – Oct. 21-22 at Old Bedford Village
Blair
- Italian Food and Heritage Festival – Sept. 17 at DelGrosso’s Amusement Park in Altoona
- Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show – Sept. 18-21 in Hollidaysburg
- Harvestfest – Sept. 23-24 at DelGrosso’s Amusement Park in Altoona
- Leighty’s Fall of the Leaves Festival – Sept. 23 at Leighty’s Farm Market in Newry
- Leighty’s Apple Harvest Festival – Oct. 14 at Leighty’s Farm Market in Newry
- Haunted Fright Festival – Fridays-Sundays throughout Oct. 2023 at Leighty’s Farm Market side parking lot in Newry
Cambria
- American Legion County Fair – Sept. 3-9 in downtown Ebensburg
- Johnstown Slavic Festival – Sept. 15-16 in downtown Johnstown
- Potato Fest – Sept. 30 in downtown Ebensburg
- Apple Cider Festival – Oct. 1 at Prince Gallitzen State Park
- Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails Fall Festival – Oct. 1 at the Lorain Borough Veterans Memorial Park
Centre
- Fall Craft Show – Sept. 22-23 at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda
- Pumpkin Patch Opening & WFF History Day – Sept. 29-30 at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda
- Harvest Craft Show – Oct. 6-7 at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda
- Dutch Fall Festival – Oct. 7-8 in Aaronsburg
- Eric Jones & Everything Pumpkin – Oct. 13-14 at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda
- Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival – Oct. 21 at Bald Eagle State Park in Howard
Clearfield
- Frailey’s Greenhouse and Uncle D’s Winery 8th Annual Fall Festival – Sept. 9 at Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery in Houtzdale
- Harmony Grange Fair – Sept. 19-23 in Westover
- Old Schoolhouse Fall Market – Oct. 7 at Revived & Company in Clearfield
Elk
- Bavarian Fall Fest – Sept. 15 in St. Marys
- Flavors of Fall – Sept. 23 in downtown Ridgway
- Elktoberfest – Oct. 7 at the Benzette School House in Benzette
- Colors of Elk County ATV Ride – Oct. 15 at Elk County Riders On/Off Road Recreation Club in Kersey
- Movies in the Park – Oct. 20 at Benzinger Park in St. Marys
- Ridway Business Trick or Treat – Oct. 26 in downtown Ridgway
Huntingdon
- Octoberfest – Sep. 30 on Washington Street in Huntingdon
- Hartslog Day Heritage Festival – Oct. 14 on Main Street in Alexandria
- Peanuts Great Pumpkin Patch Express – Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 at East Broadtop Railroad
Jefferson
- 21st Annual Cider Pressing – Oct. 8 at Laurel Mountain Winery in Falls Creek
- Fall Fishtival – Oct. 21 at Heath Township Sportsmen Club in Sigel
Somerset
- Autumnfest – Oct. 21 in Seven Springs
If you know of a festival or fair that should be added to this list, email digitalnews@wtajtv.com with details.
Don’t forget to save this page and check back throughout the fall as more events are added.