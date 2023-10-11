BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg will be kicking off their 17th annual PumpkinFest that will include music, games and entertainment for the community.

On Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., the community is invited to join Hollidaysburg on Allegheny Street for live music, kids’ activities and craft vendors.

There will be over 75 vendors that include nonprofits, scout troops, school groups, crafters, churches, farmers market vendors and local businesses. The community is also welcome to enjoy the food trucks that will be available, including The Dirty Soda Shack, Doug’s Dawgs and Tropic-O-Ice.

Kids’ activities will also be offered, with multiple touch-a-truck opportunities, a petting zoo, free and for-a-donation games and crafts, cornhole, face painting, pumpkin bowling and more. The Hollidaysburg Area Public Library will be hosting a story time at 10 a.m. as well as a vote for your favorite pumpkin activity.

Live music will be performed throughout the day with shows from Shallow 9 Unplugged, the Joy Drummers, Tir na Nog Irish Dance, HAYFA Cheer, Heart of Gold Twirl Team, Pam’s Chargers, the Horseshoe Cloggers and the Hollidaysburg Drumline.

Other activities include scarecrow making in front of the Courthouse, historic tours run by Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tours, a raffle for Penn State tickets, several local boutiques, handcrafted household goods and pumpkin decorations.

For more information on PumpkinFest, visit the Hollidaysburg Facebook.