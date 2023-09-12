CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Full Circle Ranch Equine Haven wants your help for local horses in need.

The ranch is hosting its first-ever round-up event on Saturday, Sep. 16. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the property of the rescue in Osceola Mills.

The purpose of the event is to raise money for local horses and the goal of the ranch is to educate and be a resource for horse owners, rescues, and the public.

There will be a range of activities to participate in during the day, including a bake sale, raffle, music, and carriage rides.

Kids can enjoy face painting, games and a petting zoo.

All proceeds from this event will further the mission of helping unwanted, abused, and neglected horses from auctions, inhumane conditions, and being forced into the slaughter pipeline.