ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s cold, it’s creamy, and most would say it’s a treat to the taste buds. Why that’s ice cream, of course, and we’re compiling a list of the best places in Central Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.

Whether it’s fruit or cookies, swirled or mixed — or maybe a classic like vanilla — just about everyone has a favorite flavor, a go-to when that summer heat kicks in.

One of the more popular and highest-rated places in Central Pennsylvania is The Meadows. With shops in Blair, Bedford, Clearfield, Cambria, and Clearfield Counties as well as various spots around the region. You can click here to find your closest Meadows.

Did you know?

Thomas Jefferson is credited as the first American to write down an ice cream recipe. It was vanilla, at least that’s what Ben & Jerry’s claim.

Speaking of the iconic sweet treat duo, they say employees get to take home three pints a day — talk about a sweet gig!

Anyway, here are some of the best places to grab a sweet treat to beat the heat in Central Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.

BEDFORD COUNTY

The Penguin (4 1/2 stars) — 3878 Business 220, Bedford

“The flurries here are so good and creamy! We stopped here for a break during a road trip and it was the perfect treat. It is worth the detour, only 2 miles off the highway.” – Yelp review

The Igloo (4 1/2 stars) — 462 E Main Street, Everett, and 1600 Quaker Valley Road, New Paris

“They had 27 options for Flurrys alone, including Grasshopper, Chocolate covered pretzel and Pop Rocks (which we got and I would highly recommend!) We could smell the yummy waffle cones they were making and everything we got was mouthwatering and unique. They have sundaes, splits, cones, soft-serve and even with the seemingly unlimited options they provide, you can still make your own! They even have chips and other snacks you can buy.” – Yelp review

BLAIR COUNTY

Ritchey’s Dairy (5 stars) — 2130 Cross Cove Road, Martinsburg

“Ritchey’s Ice Cream is a hidden Gem. The ice cream is made by them and is fantastic! They offer all different types of options, cones, bowls, sundaes, milk shakes and more. Came here with 5 people including 2 kids and everyone was really happy. I only wish I had taken some pictures. Oh well, next time.” – Yelp review

The Milky Way (4 stars) — 15087 Dunnings Highway, East Freedom

“Amazing ice cream, sundaes, and milkshakes and amazing friendly staff. We will come here every time we are in town.” – Yelp review

CAMBRIA COUNTY

Roxberry Creamery (5 stars) — 116 Derby Street, Johnstown

“If you are driving through Johnstown this is a great place to stop for a treat. Located next to Roxbury Park this is a great place to stop when before or after a baseball game. The girls that work there are fun and interactive and the ice cream is thick and ….. well Creamy!!!“ – Yelp review

Krispy Kream Drive-In (5 stars) — 3680 Ben Franklin Highway, Belsano

“Best ice cream around the staff is always super friendly I have been coming back since I was a little kid now my daughters enjoy their ice cream.” – Yelp review

The Chatterbox (5 stars) — 900 Main Street, Portage

“Nice little find in a sleepy town. The store is nested in an old town department store, and there is a lot of historical ambiance. They have coffee, ice cream and other sandwich type fare. Recommended you stop in!” – Yelp review

Vale Wood Farms (5 stars) — 517 Vale Wood Road, Loretto

“Their dairy store was really cute…you could buy Ice cream by the cone, pint or quart, along with milkshakes and sundaes etc. they also had milk, sour cream, cottage cheese and Iced tea among other things!” – Yelp review

CENTRE COUNTY

Penn State Berkey Creamery (4 1/2 stars) — 119 Food Science Building, University Park

“This place is great. Had the ice cream and coffee. There was a long line, but it moved fast. They did a fantastic job on moving people though. The place is clean and well kept.

Can’t wait to come back.” – Yelp review

Meyer Dairy Store (4 stars) — 2390 S Atherton Street, State College

“Ultra velvety & super smooth ice cream!! The birthday cake was absolutely phenomenal. Not overly sweet and spot on for birthday cake. The mint flake was super smooth and just the right amount of mint. Price is very reasonable and portions are a good size. The store has lots of odds & ends in it. From fresh milk to homemade pasta & jams. Definitely a good stop on your way through State College.” – Yelp review

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

Doolittle’s Roadside Cafe & Creamery (4 1/2 stars) — 1290 Rich Highway, Suite 100, Dubois

“An oasis on I-80! Great ice cream & an impressive menu. Cool train cars. Diner cars, cabooses, parlor cars, a dinky, a beautifully done station filled with historic railroad artifacts & memorabilia. So glad we stopped!” – Yelp review

Over The Top (4 stars) — 503 Dubois Street, Dubois

“The 5-scoop sampler of 5 “mini” scoops was VERY generous in portion size–definitely could be shared among 2+ people. As an avid ice cream aficionado, I was a little sad I couldn’t finish it all by myself, but the flavors I chose were all excellent. The dog liked his Grizz sundae too.

The staff were all very friendly and polite. The wait time for the food was reasonable, and our order was correct.” – Yelp review

ELK COUNTY

Royal Drive In ( 3 1/2 stars) — 17263 Boot Jack Hill Road, Ridgway

“Can’t go wrong at a local’s favorite. Take a counter seat if you want to interact with the locals. The wedding soup, ham and cheese sandwich, and ice cream are highly recommended! Your dining dollars will support the local youth who work here.” — Yelp review

HUNTINGDON COUNTY

The Little Ice Creamer (4 1/2 stars) — 18676 Croghan Pike, Orbisonia

“A cute little soft serve ice cream and fast-food place right off the highway. Soft serve prices are cheap and the portions are huge. A narrow gauge railroad track runs by it, and every few hours one of the local tour diesel trains goes by. It’s a nice place for a quick cool down. Stop by if you’re in the area!” – Yelp review

Dari-Treet (4 1/2 stars) — 5731 William Penn Highway, Alexandria

“Soft serve ice cream and sundaes. Very vintage feel and the woman that owns it is the friendliest person I’ve met. Very professional and kind. The pizza place Paesano’s is right next door.” – Yelp review

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Joe’s Drive-In (4 1/2 stars) — 308 Indiana Street, Punxsutawney

“Good little ice cream diner. We had hot dogs, fried mushrooms and largest milkshakes I have ever seen!” – Yelp review

Summerville Eats & Sweets (5 stars) 16 East Penn Street, Summerville

“Food is great, service is excellent, price is right! Old-time dining atmosphere. Locals love the place, busy at breakfast and lunch, sometimes have to wait for a table. Dinners are large portion. (To-go boxes readily available). Soft-serve ice cream is the creamiest; scooped ice cream is also available. Rails-to-Trails bikers welcomed.” Yelp review

Buff’s Ice Cream (4 stars) — 1 Mabon Street, Brookville

“Nice little ice cream shop near the park. This place is a flash back in time. Children must love this.” – Yelp review

SOMERSET COUNTY

The Silver Bell (5 stars) — 1575 Tire Hill Road, Davidsville

“It’s a cute small ice cream place the line is long but the ice cream is worth the wait. If you like turtle candy you can get a turtle Sunday or they have two different ways to get banana splits. They also have shaved ice and Galikers ice cream.” – Yelp review

The Ice Cream Station ( 5 stars) — 409 Broadway Street, Berlin

“Truly the best ice cream we have ever had!!! Amazing prices and the orange abs vanilla tastes just like a dreamsicle. The blueberry cheesecake and vanilla was the hit with the family and it was something we wish we had to bring home to every one of our friends and family.” – Yelp review

Molly’s Ice Cream (4 1/2 stars) — 3671 Glades Pike, Somerset

“Love their ice cream! The employees are cheerful and friendly. When we come back to Somerset for the summer this is a place we love to visit!” – Yelp review

Just outside of our WTAJ region:

Twin Kiss (3 1/2 stars) — 112 S Walnut Street, Lewistown

“Twin Kiss has been a favorite staple in Lewistown for as long as I can remember! Fantastic friendly staff and my boyfriend says their regular hoagies or Cheesesteaks are addictive! Soft serve, mini ice cream cakes, dilly bars, banana splits, brownie boats, Icebergs, Sundaes of all flavors, Milkshakes and the list goes on! They have tables outside for your convenience! lots of hot food to order. Highly recommended!” – Yelp review

Lees Ice Cream (4 1/2 stars) — 2225 Route 217 South, Blairsville

“Best ice cream in town! I get the banana split it’s amazing and great value for money the ice dreams are huge! My husband and I have been coming here for five years now. There’s plenty of outdoor seating Great get together place for ice cream after the ball game and just an all around great place to get the family together and to go have some ice cream’ they also sell hard serve ice cream with a different flavor of the week.” – Yelp review

Ice Shack (5 stars) — 104 North Water Street, Mill Hall

“If you want amazing ice cream come to the shack is what I was told… I was not disappointed and it serves fresh hot pretzels! Try it, you will not be disappointed but hurry because it’s only open until the season ends or you’ll have to wait until the new season.” – Yelp review