Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County helps local families achieve affordable housing. (Credit: Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County)

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you want to join WTAJ in supporting a community-focused organization in Bedford that provides life-changing housing support to families in need?

A home is the foundation for families to be able to meet their essential needs, and Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County works daily to provide safe, affordable housing to low-income Bedford families.

Tune in all day Wednesday, June 28, as WTAJ highlights some of the life-changing work that Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County does for its community. You can help support the effort here.

What does Habitat for Humanity do in the Bedford community?

Habitat for Humanity partners with local community members, leaders, volunteers and corporate sponsors to work with individual families and help them meet their housing needs, from construction to repairs.

The organization engages its partner families in building their new lives through “sweat equity,” which means that each family helps in the construction and related efforts toward building its own home.

The nonprofit also secures budgeting assistance for its partner families to ensure that they will be able to meet their mortgage payments every month.

Habitat for Humanity relies on volunteers to help partner families build a new future. (Credit: Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County)

More information about who qualifies to be a partner family can be found on the organization’s website.

What impact can donations make?

Donations from the local community enable the Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County to continue building hope, one house at a time.

PayPal donations are accepted through the nonprofit’s website.

Donations can also be mailed to the nonprofit’s office:

Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County

203 S Juliana Street

Bedford, PA 15522

How can community members volunteer?

Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County is always looking for volunteers to help support its work in the community by donating their time.

General construction volunteers assist in building new Habitats for Bedford families, but the organization accepts volunteer support across its various activities.

Individuals are also invited to serve on committees, including Family Services, Resource Development/Public Relations, Site Selection/Construction, Church Relations/Volunteer Recruitment and Budget/Finance.

The organization works with local families to determine their housing needs. (Credit: Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County)

General assistance volunteers can also help the nonprofit with other community support initiatives, including providing food for volunteers and working in the office. Interns and volunteer groups are also welcome to donate their time.

Those interested in supporting Habitat for Humanity’s work can also donate old cars, trucks, RVs, trailers, motorcycles and farm equipment to help support the mission. Learn more by visiting the organization’s website.

For additional information about donations, volunteers or the work of Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County, contact the office at 814-624-3443.

Don’t forget to tune in to WTAJ throughout the day on Wednesday to learn more about how you can support the community-building work of Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County!