ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Levity Summer Fest is coming to Heritage Plaza in Downtown Altoona this June.

The Levity Brewing Company is hosting the event in Heritage Plaza June 9 starting when the Brewery opens at 11 a.m. They will be shutting down the road and turning it into a block party for Altoona with friends, families, strangers and anyone else being invited to join in on the fun.

Music will begin in the plaza at 1 p.m. and go through the day. Here’s the lineup:

1 p.m. – Rik Golden

3:30 p.m. – Vision Manifest

5:30 p.m. – Ken Baxter

8 p.m. – PennSoulvanians

The company has opened the event to local vendors for merch, crafts, and more. Food vendors and trucks will be on hand as well.

“It’s going to be a fun day for the whole family and bring down Altoona to the downtown area,” A Levity Brewing event rep said.

Anyone interested in being a vendor — whether it’s crafts, food, arts or more — can reach out to Levity Brewing by emailing Angie at events@levitybrewing.com

For more information on Levity Summer Fest, you can click HERE for the Facebook event or HERE for their website.