ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Levity Summer Fest is coming to Heritage Plaza in Downtown Altoona this June.
The Levity Brewing Company is hosting the event in Heritage Plaza June 9 starting when the Brewery opens at 11 a.m. They will be shutting down the road and turning it into a block party for Altoona with friends, families, strangers and anyone else being invited to join in on the fun.
Music will begin in the plaza at 1 p.m. and go through the day. Here’s the lineup:
- 1 p.m. – Rik Golden
- 3:30 p.m. – Vision Manifest
- 5:30 p.m. – Ken Baxter
- 8 p.m. – PennSoulvanians
The company has opened the event to local vendors for merch, crafts, and more. Food vendors and trucks will be on hand as well.
“It’s going to be a fun day for the whole family and bring down Altoona to the downtown area,” A Levity Brewing event rep said.
Anyone interested in being a vendor — whether it’s crafts, food, arts or more — can reach out to Levity Brewing by emailing Angie at events@levitybrewing.com
For more information on Levity Summer Fest, you can click HERE for the Facebook event or HERE for their website.