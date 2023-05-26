CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Ashville VFW Post John Lipple will hold its annual Memorial Day activities this year by kicking things off with a parade.

The parade will feature veterans from WWII to the present day and also include the McConnell family band, many of which have served in the military. The parade will get started at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

Following the parade, Mark Kohart, a 27-year Marine Corps and Navy Veteran fighter pilot will speak. Kohart is from South Fork and return to his hometown where he eventually became mayor and helped form the South Fork Historical Society among other community projects.

For more information on Ashville’s Memorial Day celebrations, visit the VFW’s Facebook Page.