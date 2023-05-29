CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One community in Clearfield County came together to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives protecting our freedom.

In Coalport, Pennsylvania, the community hosted a Memorial Day parade as well as a ceremony by VFW Post 7043. Names of fallen soldiers such as Richard Jacobson, and Richard Beers were read aloud.

“Important for the community to remember that those men and women that have gone before us and give us the freedoms to have these assemblies and to remember the dead,” Post Commander Brian Peacock said.

One guest speaker for the event was State Representative Dallas Kephart. Kephart said Memorial Day is a day to remember those who didn’t turn away from fear and gave it their all.

“You know, it’s a day to remember the fallen that gave it their all a blank check. I don’t know anything more you could do for your country than to give it your all,” Kephart said. “I’m just honored and privileged to play a small part in honoring those folks that we have lost in the past.”

The large show of community support didn’t go unnoticed. Before Memorial Day, community members, Girl Scouts and others helped put flags on graves and more.

“This is a close-knit community. A lot of family members come out to support one another as well as the post, and it goes on year-round. I have an outpouring of people that want to help,” Peacock said.

“The Coalport community is resilient, is what it says to me.” Kephart said.

People taking time to volunteer and come out to show support means a lot to many of the veterans.

“Just the closeness of everybody paying the tribute. And you know, that that speaks words,” Peacock said.

Also during the ceremony, VFW Post 7043 performed the three volleys and taps. Glendale Junior/Senior Marching Band also performed for the ceremony.