CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual Memorial Day Ceremony is set to take place at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens to honor all veterans past and present.

The ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 29th beginning at 10 a.m. The event will be held at 80 Hickory Street in the Hornerstown neighborhood and is free to all who attend.

Military units, scouts, and the Sons of Union Veterans & the Ladies Auxiliary will be in attendance. A wreath presentation and musical selections will occur during the ceremony.

This year, Sandyvale will be commemorating a special observance of the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. Dr. Richard Schroeder who is a licensed battlefield guide in Gettysburg will be the keynote speaker during the commemoration.

Union and Confederate Civil War reenactors will be on had staging at an encampment and at living history displays.

Several events are also scheduled following the Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. There will be an antique and classic car and motorcycle show, food vendors, live music, and children’s activities such as a bounce house and crafts.

There will also be an annual hanging basket flower & vegetable sale in a greenhouse. Sandyvale has been a community gathering place since the 1800s where citizens come together to honor veterans.

More information about the event can be found at sandyvalememorialgardens.org.