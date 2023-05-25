(WTAJ) — Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

The day became an official federal holiday in 1971 and is observed through ceremonies, parades and visiting memorials. Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of summer.

Memorial Day parades and ceremonies throughout Central Pa. can be found below. If you have an event, please email digitalnews@wtajtv.com

Bedford County

Bedford County Memorial Park Remembrance Ceremony: May 27 | 10 a.m. More details can be found here.

Blair County

Altoona Parade : May, 29 | 10 a.m. Click here for route information. This parade is sponsored by the Blair County War Veterans Council.

: May, 29 | 10 a.m. Click here for route information. This parade is sponsored by the Blair County War Veterans Council. Tyrone Parade : May 29 | 10 a.m. Each year the parade starts at the American Legion with a service that follows at Soldiers Park.

: May 29 | 10 a.m. Each year the parade starts at the American Legion with a service that follows at Soldiers Park. Hollidaysburg Parade and Ceremony: May 29 | 10 a.m. There will be a Vietnam-era UH-1 Huey helicopter pulled by a vehicle leading the parade. The parade is organized by the American Legion Post 516.

May 29 | 10 a.m. There will be a Vietnam-era UH-1 Huey helicopter pulled by a vehicle leading the parade. The parade is organized by the American Legion Post 516. Duncansville Parade : May 29 | 12 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Duncansville VFW

: May 29 | 12 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Duncansville VFW Tipton : DelGrosso’s Amusement Park is offering free All-Day Fun Passes to veterans and active service members. Details can be found here.

: is offering free All-Day Fun Passes to veterans and active service members. Details can be found here. Bellwood Parade: May 29 | 9:30 a.m. The parade will start a Houser’s Subs along Tuckahoe Road.

Cambria County

Downtown Ebensburg Parade : May 29 | 10 a.m. A memorial service in Veteran’s Park will follow at 10:30 a.m.

: May 29 | 10 a.m. A memorial service in Veteran’s Park will follow at 10:30 a.m. Sandyvale Memorial Gardens Memorial Day Ceremony: May 29 | 10 a.m. This year, Sandyvale will be commemorating a special observance of the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg.

Cameron County

Emporium Parade: May 29 | 10 a.m. The parade will begin near the Cameron County Vets Club

Centre County

Boalsburg Memorial Day Celebration: May 25 – 29 | Daily festivities will be happening in the town including a carnival that kicks off Thursday night and a Memorial Day run on May 29.

May 25 – 29 | Daily festivities will be happening in the town including a carnival that kicks off Thursday night and a Memorial Day run on May 29. Pennsylvania Military Museum: The museum in Boalsburg will be hosting numerous events from remembrances to living history encampments to visit. Details can be found here.

Clearfield County

Clearfield Ceremony at Historic Crown Crest Cemetery : May 29 | 12 p.m. Details on this memorial service can be found here.

: May 29 | 12 p.m. Details on this memorial service can be found here. Coalport Parade: May 29 | 9 a.m. The parade is organized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043

Elk County

Wilcox Parade: May, 29 | Time TBD

May, 29 | Time TBD St. Marys Parade: May 29 | 10 a.m. Details on the parade route can be found here.

Huntingdon County

Huntingdon Parade: May 29 | 10 a.m.

Somerset County