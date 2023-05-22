SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Windber VFW Post 4795 have announced that preparations for Memorial Day celebrations have started.

Members of the post and the local churches placed American flags at the gravesites of veterans around Windber Cemeteries on Sunday, May 21. The borough of Windber and the surrounding communities will celebrate Memorial Day on May 29th with a parade beginning at 10 a.m. and services will follow in the Windber Veterans Park.

This year’s guest speaker for Memorial Day 2023 is Sarah Hamilton. Sarah is a homeschooled high school junior who was born in Johnstown, PA, and lived in Richland with her three siblings and her parents, Ron and Robin Hamilton. After her father passed away, she moved with her mother to Windber where she currently resides.

Sarah was honored to represent Windber and the Western Section of Pennsylvania in the 2023 American Legion State Oratorical Contest in Harrisburg, where she received a third-place award. She chose the Preamble as her oratorical subject because it outlines the duties of citizens, which are essential to maintaining the republic.

The American Legion Windber Post No. 137 will sponsor a free breakfast for Veterans from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. on Memorial Day at the Post Canteen on 14th Street in Windber. All Veterans and Memorial Day ceremony participants are welcome.

Tori Mirilovich places an American flag in a military veterans graveside marker at St John Cantius Church Cemetery in Windber. Photo by: Sharon Hoffer

Owen Phillips stands at attention with his hat over his heart during the paying of taps at a Windber Cemetery. Members of Windber VFW Post 4795 had just completed a 21 gun salute. Photo by Sharon Hoffer

Memorial Day celebration is sponsored by the Windber Veterans Association which is composed of the American Legion Windber Post No. 137, Windber VFW Post No. 4795, the World War II 50th Anniversary Commemorative Committee and the Windber Veterans Park Committee. The Windber World War II Committee was the guiding force behind the establishment of the Windber Veterans Park.

This park was dedicated during Windber’s 100th-anniversary celebration in July 1997 in conjunction with the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of America’s participation in World War II.

The park is a tribute to all service men and women past, present, and future. During Memorial Day 2010, a Memorial Wall was dedicated in Veterans Park to honor those Windber area Veterans whose service was “above and beyond the call of duty” in defense of our country in time of war.

The black granite wall has the names of those who sacrificed their lives for their country including killed in action, missing in action, and prisoners of war from the Civil War, WWI, WWII, the Korea War, the Vietnam War, and the Global War on Terrorism.