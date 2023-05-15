CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two United States Navy helicopters are on display at the Bald Eagle Area Middle and High School and the public will have a chance to take a tour.

Just before noon on Monday, Navy crewmembers landed an MH-60 Romeo and MH-60 Sierra for students to explore. The helicopters were brought to the school through a program called Every Leader is a Recruiter. The purpose of this event is to give students the opportunity to experience what it looks like to be involved with Naval Aviation.

Senior Chief Naval Aircrewman, Neale McPheron helped plan this event for students. McPheron is also a 1999 graduate of Bald Eagle High School and said it has been a fantastic experience to come back to his alma mater.

Crewmen, pilots, maintenance personnel, structural mechanics, aviation technicians and electricians were also on hand to share about what they do.

Taking a look at both helicopters, McPheron explained the biggest difference between the two helicopters is their mission sets. The MH-60 Romeo, its mission is primarily anti-submarine warfare while the Sierra’s mission set is combat search and rescue.

At 3:30 p.m. the community will also have a chance to tour the helicopters, sit in the seats and take pictures until 4:30 p.m.