(WTAJ) — WTAJ wants to recognize and honor women who have made great contributions to our community.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media Group initiative that tells the stories of hundreds of women who have made a tremendous difference in community impact, self-achievement, or exhibits innovation, creativity, and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Nominations are open until Saturday, Dec. 17, and can be made here.

Throughout Women’s History Month in March, WTAJ will highlight four local women from those nominations who inspire and forge the way for other women.

One winner will be named WTAJ’s 2023 Remarkable Woman and receive a $1,000 donation to the charity of her choice. She will also be eligible to be named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year.

Since 2019 there have been 28,000 nominations and Nexstar has donated over $240,000 to local charities.